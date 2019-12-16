  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Flurries, Mary Kay Kleist, Snow, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A storm system will pass south of the Chicago area Monday night, keeping any accumulation of snow at bay.

Watches And Warnings: 12.16.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Snowfall Tracker: 12.16.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

But we may just see clouds and a few flurries overnight as we stay on the cold, dry side of the system.

The low for Monday night is 21.

Next 12 Hours: 12.16.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, skies will be sunny with a high of 32, and chilly winds gusting at 10 to 20 mph.

A fast-moving front will give us another shot of cold air for Wednesday. It comes through dry, but opens the door for the cold air to settle into our area midweek.

The high for Wednesday is 22.

After that, look for warming as we head into the weekend with a dry trend overall. The high on Thursday is sunny and in the mid-30s.

7-Day: 12.16.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist