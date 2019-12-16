CHICAGO (CBS)– Some people living in West Town are rallying as many neighbors as possible to go to court today.
They want to see Rufus Carson put away.
Carson is charged in the 2018 rape of an 18-year-old woman in West Town.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Monday morning
So far, hundreds of people have donated more than $33,000 on a gofundme page for the victim. They call her the “West Town Warrior” and her community has her back as she recovers.
Police said Carson followed her, pulled her into an alley and severely beat and raped her.
She was taken to the hospital with traumatic brain injuries and shattered facial bones.
A judge already deemed Carson “a threat to society” and is keeping him in jail without bond.
This is a developing story.