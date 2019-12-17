CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures may dip over the next 24 hours, but a warm up is on the way.
Your Tuesday! Little colder than average…but sunny. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/O5PYbUybZo
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 17, 2019
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day Tuesday. Tuesday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits.
Cooler than average through tomorrow…but then we start to warm up! pic.twitter.com/jOVJ9ATp6e
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 17, 2019
Wednesday will be a sunny day with temperatures only in the 20s.
White Christmas in doubt with warming temps into next week pic.twitter.com/658LV2FjB6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 17, 2019
A warming trend is on the way, just in time for the holidays.