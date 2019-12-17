  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures may dip over the next 24 hours, but a warm up is on the way.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day Tuesday. Tuesday evening, temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with temperatures only in the 20s.

A warming trend is on the way, just in time for the holidays.