GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot in the face in a car jacking early Monday, and police are now questioning a group of juveniles who may have a connection to the killing.
44-year-old Victor Diaz was shot in a confrontation after his car was stolen at a gas station near the 1300 block of Chase street around 5 a.m.
Police said Diaz chased the offender and was shot. The car was recovered a short time later nearby on Clark Road.
Diaz died at Methodist Hospital, police said.
Lake County sheriff’s police posted surveillance videos of the crime on Facebook.
On Tuesday, a Gary police officer observed a vehicle, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the homicide, commit several traffic violations.
He attempted a traffic stop at 15th and Burr street and the driver fled. The driver crashed into a gas station at 25th Avenue and Burr, and the occupants fled on foot.
The officer arrested one of the subjects immediately and five others were arrested quickly by officers arriving in the area to assist.
The suspects, all juveniles, are being interviewed for the auto theft and the homicide investigation, police said.