CHICAGO (CBS)– A three year old girl is returning to school Wednesday morning after she was shot three months ago while sitting in the backseat of a car.

Joanna Solis was on her way to daycare when two bullets hit her car.

The 3-year-old girl is now blind.

Staff at her beloved school and daycare are getting things ready for her big return to the classroom.

Her mother gave CBS 2 pictures from her hospital bed where JoJo, as she’s called, spent more than a month recovery.

While the bullet did not enter her brain, it caused her to go blind.

Shirley Jackson is a preschool teacher at CMT Teach Me How Academy in Chicago Heights.

“It was very devastating because you always hear things happening everywhere else but once it hits close to home it’s a very different feeling,” Jackson said.” We’re going to do the best that we can with her, we’ll be there to help support her.”

Wednesday morning, JoJo’s mom will bring her back to her beloved school and daycare where she’s been attending since she was 8-months-old.

“We’re just waiting for her to come back, we’ll welcome her in with open arms with all the children,” Jackson said. “You know because they’ve been asking about her when it first happened, I’m sure they’re waiting to see her back.”

Jojo’s classroom still has her tub of supplies ready and even her art saved.

Cheryl Anderson, who runs the school, says she’ll be seated in this big princess chair and showered with love.

“Hopefully she’ll be up for all the energy the other kids have, they don’t just overwhelmed with the hugs and the well wishes,” Anderson said. “But, we’re excited that she’ll be here today.

The school is looking for a teacher who specializes with the vision impaired. Until then, everyone here is going to do their best to help JoJo.

As for the shooting, no one has been arrested.