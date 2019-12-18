



— Members of Congress on Wednesday debated the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump – charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The final debate was ahead of a vote on the two articles. The vote will represent the culmination of months of investigation into the president’s efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically, including a probe into a company that employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the president’s chief potential rivals in his 2020 reelection bid.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, it was clear that the vote would be down party lines. Democrats said they were undertaking a solemn duty to defend the Constitution, while Republicans said Trump had done nothing wrong.

“In Chicago, someone asked a question – what is our position on impeachment?” said U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

Davis (D-Illinois) summed up his thoughts on the two articles of impeachment before him.

“When I speak, I speak for the people of the 7th District of Illinois and my vote will be, impeach! Impeach! Impeach!” Davis said.

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) said she was casting her voice for people who have entrusted her to be their voice.

“I vote yes for Sarah in Chicago, Doug in Kankakee. Diane in Flossmoor. Yes, for Kathy in Momence, Katherine in Crete, and Jimmy in Park Forest. The facts are simple,” Kelly said. “The path forward is clear. Impeachment is not an option, it is an obligation, because no one is above the law.

First term Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) said each vote is about America and democracy.

“When you vote in a few hours, don’t vote your party. Vote your character. That’s how you’re going to be judged and that’s how we’re all going to be judged,” he said.

While some have questioned the wisdom of launching impeachment proceedings against President Trump so soon before the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) said the sanctity of the election was part of the point.

“Some of my colleagues have asked, why not wait? Why are we proceeding? That’s very simple – because nothing could be more urgent. We are on the precipice of the 2020 election, and Congress has ultimate responsibility to protect the state equalizer – our right to vote,” Quigley said. “To defend the integrity of our elections, and to fulfill our duty to the Constitution, I will be voting in favor of impeachment today.”

But Rep. Jim Baird (R-Indiana) debated the merit of the case against Mr. Trump.

“The president committed no crime, broke no laws and there was no quid pro quo,” he said. “I look forward to doing the right thing, representing the Hoosiers in my district and voting against this impeachment charade.”

Other Republican lawmakers accused the Democrats of having it in for President Trump for partisan political reasons, or still being angry that Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Michigan) said as votes are cast, the future tone of the House and politics in the nation, must be carefully considered.

“The issue is not whether we agree with or like the president’s rhetoric, political tactics, use of Twitter, policy choices, or his political rallies,” he said.

Once the debate over the articles has concluded, the House will vote on each separately: first the article accusing Mr. Trump of abuse of power, followed by a vote on the article alleging obstruction of Congress.

The vote on the impeachment is expected to take place by 6:20 p.m. Central time. If the majority of all representatives vote yes, the president will be impeached.

After that, the president would be tried in the senate.

Mr. Trump is likely to join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached since the adoption of the Constitution in 1788. Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Clinton in 1999, and both were acquitted in Senate trials.

CBS News’ Grace Segers, Rebecca Kaplan, Kathryn Watson, Stefan Becket, and Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS News contributed to this report.)