CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men convicted of murdering nine-year-old Tyshawn Lee were sentenced to decades in prison on Wednesday.
In separate trials, Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty were convicted of first-degree murcer in Tyshawn’s death. It took Boone Doty’s jury just about three hours to convict. Morgan’s fate was decided in about 10 hours.
Doty, 26, the convicted gunman, got 90 years in prison. Morgan, 31, got 65 years.
Tyshawn’s murder garnered national headlines because of the brutal nature of his death.
Tyshawn was shot multiple times and killed in an alley in what police and prosecutors called an act of revenge of 2015. Prosecutors said Tyshawn was killed because Boone-Doty and Morgan believed the boy’s father belonged to a rival gang they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan’s brother and wounding his mother.
The fourth grader, still wearing his school uniform, had headed to a park to play basketball.
Prosecutors have said Boone-Doty, Morgan, and a third man — Kevin Edwards — plotted to kill Tyshawn because his father was a member of a rival gang they suspected of killing Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.
Edwards, the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to murder in September in exchange for a 25 year sentence. Edwards had faced up to 60 years in prison if convicted.