LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears may be saying Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t all about Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes.

But as CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reported Thursday night, stopping Kansas City’s quarterback is a big focus for the Bears’ defense.

The Bears are out of the playoffs, and now stand with a record of 7-7. Head Coach Matt Nagy would still like to make that a winning record when the season ends.

“9-7 is a hell of a lot better than 7-9, for me — you know what I mean?” Nagy said. “But there’s no bow on 9-7 for me. That’s not what I’m here for.”

Indeed, there will be no bows on the coach’s Christmas gifts this year. But beating the Chiefs, Nagy’s former team Sunday night, would be make it more enjoyable.

Somehow, the Bears have to figure out a way to stop Mahomes, the reigning MVP. The Bears have high praise for the young quarterback.

“He’s one of the best young quarterback in the league,” said safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. “He can make every throw. Very tough, he’s a competitor.”

“He’s a theat downfield,” added safety Eddie Jackson. “He extend pays with his feet, he can look off passes, so you just got to really be on your keys and play tight coverage. ”

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano continued: “He looks like he’s been in that system for 10 years. He’s rare, he’s elite, whatever adjective you want to put on him. The arm talent is crazy. It’s (John) Madden times a thousand you know it’s for real.”

The Bears hope Mahomes isn’t scary good against them Sunday night. They would like to avoid a huge reminder, and with the whole country watching, that they passed up on drafting Mahomes to take Trubisky.