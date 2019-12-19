CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than 29 years behind bars, Demond Weston walked free Thursday morning, a day after a Cook County judge vacated his murder conviction when special prosecutors agreed to drop the charges.
Weston, 46, was released from Dixon Correctional Center, about two hours west of Chicago.
On Wednesday, Cook County Judge Angela Munari-Petrone vacated Weston’s murder conviction.
"I do not believe that any human being could go through that and have any dignity left. In my mind, I recall thinking that no one could save me. When I had screamed, nothing happened and no one came."
—Demond Weston (2014 affidavit)
Pictured is Weston holding his niece in 1995. pic.twitter.com/sEn1025jlC
— Injustice Watch (@injusticewatch) December 18, 2019
According to published reports, Weston has long claimed Chicago police detectives tortured him into a false confession in the killing of 19-year-old Joseph Watson in 1990.
Weston was only 17 when he was arrested for Watson’s murder and three other gang-related shootings on the same day. He has said detectives beat him during a 12-hour investigation, and his attorneys have said there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime.
The detectives Weston accused of abuse all had previously worked under the command of disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge, who served three years in prison for lying about the torture of suspects in the 1970s and 1980s. Burge died last year.
Special Cook County Prosecutor Robert Milan, who has been tasked with reviewing cases in which people are seeking new trials over allegations of police brutality, reportedly found Weston’s claims of abuse “unsubstantiated,” but also determined there wasn’t enough evidence to support a conviction.
Weston reportedly agreed not to seek a “certificate of innocence,” which would qualify him for $200,000 in compensation from the state.