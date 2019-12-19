CHICAGO (CBS)– A freight train struck a vehicle in Wheaton.
According to Metra officials, the incident took place on West Street near the Metra station.
Metra Alert UP-W – Train #50 departing Elburn at 1:18 PM – delayed departure, freight train struck a vehicle
— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) December 19, 2019
Metra officials said at least to Metra UP-W trains are delayed due to the incident.
Metra Alert UP-W – Train #31, scheduled to arrive Elburn at 1:06 PM – stopped at College Ave, freight train struck a vehicle
— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) December 19, 2019
This is a developing story.