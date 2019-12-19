CHICAGO (CBS)– A set of twin sisters from the south suburbs are not only first-time moms. They had their babies on the same day.
Kayla and Kierra Gary had their sons within hours of each other at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.
Doctors decided to deliver Kayla’s son early due to a heart condition. While Kayla was at the hospital, Kierra called their mom asking what it felt like when her water broke.
Turns out, Kierra was in labor too.
In fact, she delivered her son Messiah even before Kayla’s son was born.
Messiah was born at 7:07 a.m., weighing 5 pounds 12 ounces.
Eight hours later, Kayla had Kayden.
At four pounds, he’s a bit of a preemie, but doing well.
Now both moms are excited to share motherhood and more birthdays and milestones together!