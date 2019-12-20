  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– As the warming trend continues, fog is rolling into the Chicago area.

Friday temperatures are ein the 40s and weekend temperatures will be close to 50 degrees.

The warning trend will continue through the rest of the weekend and next week, bringing a warm Christmas Day.

The warmest Christmas was in 1982 when temperatures reached 64 degrees. The coldest Christmas was in 1983 when temperatures dropped to negative 5 degrees.