CHICAGO (CBS)– As the warming trend continues, fog is rolling into the Chicago area.
Fog not too bad yet…but it could still get worse! pic.twitter.com/P3GNi5zTel
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 20, 2019
Friday temperatures are ein the 40s and weekend temperatures will be close to 50 degrees.
Friday Forecast! pic.twitter.com/cdT8jYVbjL
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 20, 2019
The warning trend will continue through the rest of the weekend and next week, bringing a warm Christmas Day.
Christmas stats pic.twitter.com/CCLxirhbhh
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 20, 2019
The warmest Christmas was in 1982 when temperatures reached 64 degrees. The coldest Christmas was in 1983 when temperatures dropped to negative 5 degrees.