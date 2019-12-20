CHICAGO (CBS)– A former Chicago cop is just hours away from learning if he’ll be convicted of murder.
Lowell Houser is accused of pulling out a gun, while off duty, and killing an unarmed man outside his own apartment.
This verdict comes almost a full 3 years after the deadly encounter that could send this ex-police officer to prison for life.
Houser is facing first degree murder charges.
Prosecutors say in January of 2017, the then 58-year-old officer shot and killed Jose Nieves outside of an apartment in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.
The 38-year-old was unarmed.
Houser was off-duty and on medical leave for cancer treatment at the time.
He claims he pulled the trigger in self-defense after Nieves moved as if he was reaching for a weapon while the two were arguing.
Nieves’ sister Angelica talked about the loss of her brother and how it’s affecting their family after his death in 2017.
“I want it to be known that my family chain is broken and it will never be the same. A piece of our family has been taken away from us,” She said.
Angelica Nieves claims Houser also pulled a gun out on her brother a month before the deadly argument between them.
The verdict will be announced at 9:30 a.m. Friday.