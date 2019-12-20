(CBS) — North Central College won its first-ever Division III football championship on Friday night.
The Cardinals dominated University of Wisconsin Whitewater and rolled to a 41-14 victory in the Stagg Bowl. Quarterback Broc Rutter, who won the Gagliardi Trophy for the best player in Division III college football, broke the Division III career passing mark with a late game touchdown pass.
Cardinals running back Ethan Greenfield scored three touchdowns.
North Central jumped out to a 27-0 lead at halftime. North Central had 284 yards of total offense (185 passing, 100 rushing) in the first half, while the Warhawks finished with 138 yards (80 passing, 58 rushing).
Wisconsin-Whitewater was trying to win the title for the first time since 2014, when it completed a back-to-back run.
The Warhawks won national crowns six times between 2007 and 2014.
Whitewater won the two prior games against North Central, 59-28 in the second round of the 2007 DIII Championship and then 20-10 in the quarterfinals of the 2010 DIII Championship.