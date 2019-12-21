CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Chicago Lawn community, police said.
At 2:18 p.m., the 41-year-old man was standing on the corner of 60th Street and Fairfield Avenue when another man walked up and shot him, police said.
The gunman ran east on 60th Street, police said.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen and was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
As of late Saturday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Central detectives were investigating.