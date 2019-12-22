CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars stole an ATM from a bodega in the West Town community early Sunday, police said.
Around 1:55 a.m., the burglars broke into a store in the 1300 block of West Ohio Street, police said. Witnesses said the specific store was Candy Grocery, 1366 W. Ohio St.
The suspects took an unknown amount of cash from the register, and also took the ATM, police said.
A witness reported seeing two or three men driving off in a black sport-utility vehicle. They were last seen headed west on Ohio Street, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon, and Area Central detectives were investigating.