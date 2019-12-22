White Sox Sign Starting Pitcher Dallas Keuchel To 3-Year, $55 Million ContractThe 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent.

Blackhawks Net 4 Goals In 3rd Period To Rally For 5-3 Win Over AvalanchePatrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart in Chicago's four-goal flurry, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists to help the Blackhawks salvage the finale of their four-game season series with the Avalanche.

LaVine, Bulls Pull Away From Short-Handed Pistons In 4th Quarter For 119-107 VictoryThe Bulls (12-19) and Pistons (11-19) are 10th and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, but Chicago trails eighth-place Orlando by only one game.

NCAA Division III Champion North Central College Cardinals Get Heroes' Welcome HomeOverjoyed North Central College football players were honored with a welcome home celebration Saturday, after winning their first NCAA Division III football championship.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Three Things To Watcht’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Mitchell Trubisky, Matt Nagy vs. his mentor Andy Reid, and a Super Bowl contender vs. a super disappointing team.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears play host to a relatively rare vistor on Sunday night at Soldier Field: The Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.