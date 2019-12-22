  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were seeking help from the public in finding a man who has been missing since last week from West Englewood.

Joseph Clopton, 47, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 16, in the 6600 block of South Justine Street, police said.

Joseph Clopton

Joseph Clopton was last seen in West Englewood on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He was last seen wearing a black Gucci brand skull cap with green and red trim, a black Columbia jacket, blue jeans, and black Timberland boots.

He was last seen driving a 2003 maroon Dodge four-door pickup truck with the Illinois license plate BT68436.

Clopton goes by the nickname “Slow” or “Motion.” He is a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Clopton has a tattoo on his lower right arm reading, “No face no case.”

Anyone with information about Clopton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274, or to call 911.