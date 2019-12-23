CHICAGO (CBS)– With only two days from Christmas, the Chicago Toy Depository needs your help.
It’s biggest donor pulled out and now the organization doesn’t have enough toys for its big giveaway.
Pastor Virgil Jones joined CBS 2 live from the Mother Jones Food Pantry where they will be collecting toys starting Monday at 8 a.m.
Jones said many parents in the area are choosing between buying gifts or food for their family.
He said they are in need of “toys, toys, toys.”
“I’ve never been this close to Christmas without gifts,” Jones said. “We have many children expecting to experience Christmas.”