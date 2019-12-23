CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois Tollway officials anticipate nearly 1.5 million vehicles will travel on the tollway system on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
On Christmas Day, officials are expecting more than 1.1 million vehicles.
Just when you think the holidays are winding down, drivers have to prepare for New Year’s travel.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, Illinois Tollway officials said 1.4 vehicles are expected and on New Year’s Day, 1.1 million vehicles are expected.
Any drivers in need of assistance while traveling during the holidays can call *999. Maintenance crews from Illinois State Police will be available to help.