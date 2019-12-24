CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded in two shootings that happened barely a block apart Tuesday night in the Austin community.
The first shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue. A 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when two people approached them.
Both of the assailants took out guns and started shooting at the men, police said. The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.
The second shooting happened at 6:19 p.m. in the 600 block of North Long Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was walking north on Long Avenue when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.
Area North detectives were investigating both shootings late Tuesday.