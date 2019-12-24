CHICAGO (CBS) —
‘Twas the night before Christmas
And this weather is wild!
Can you believe
Christmas Eve is this mild?
Our low tonight
Won’t drop below freezing
And The Christmas Day forecast
Is even MORE pleasing!
Enjoy the mid fifties
The 5th warmest ever!
And the day after Christmas
Brings even warmer weather
The record for Thursday
is fifty five degrees
We could be closer to 60
Break out the short sleeves!
By the weekend
A change is already in sight
Rain turns to snow
And back to 20s at night!