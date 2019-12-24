  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from the Cabrini-Green area.

Juwan Edwards was missing from 930 N. Crosby St., police said.

Juwan Edwards

Juwan Edwards, 13, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police did not specify when he was last seen, but said his grandmother had reported that he goes missing habitually and has ADHD.

Juwan is an African-American male standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.