CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from the Cabrini-Green area.
Juwan Edwards was missing from 930 N. Crosby St., police said.
Police did not specify when he was last seen, but said his grandmother had reported that he goes missing habitually and has ADHD.
Juwan is an African-American male standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.