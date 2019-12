Blackhawks Clobbered At Hands Of New Jersey DevilsTravis Zajac capped New Jersey's dominant second period with a short-handed goal, and the Devils pounded the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Bulls Manage Only 14 Points In 4th, Lose To Orlando MagicTerrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Trubisky And Bears Get Pounded By Mahomes And ChiefsBears fans probably knew going into the game Sunday night that it wasn’t going to be a fun experience. And if you were a Bears fan, guess what – it wasn’t.

White Sox Sign Starting Pitcher Dallas Keuchel To 3-Year, $55 Million ContractThe 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent.

Blackhawks Net 4 Goals In 3rd Period To Rally For 5-3 Win Over AvalanchePatrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart in Chicago's four-goal flurry, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists to help the Blackhawks salvage the finale of their four-game season series with the Avalanche.

LaVine, Bulls Pull Away From Short-Handed Pistons In 4th Quarter For 119-107 VictoryThe Bulls (12-19) and Pistons (11-19) are 10th and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, but Chicago trails eighth-place Orlando by only one game.