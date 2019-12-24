WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (CBS) — Three suspects were arrested in Winthrop Harbor this week after police said they caught them trying to escape in a car wanted in connection to a shooting in Zion.
Winthrop Harbor police said on Monday, they were called to assist as the silver Volkswagen was fleeing from Zion police in the 1100 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor.
The car crossed the state line into Wisconsin, and Pleasant Prairie police caught its driver failing to stop on Springbrook Road, Winthrop Harbor police said. The suspect vehicle then turned southbound onto 39th Street (Lewis Avenue) in Pleasant Prairie and crossed back into Illinois, police said.
At that point, Winthrop Harbor police put out stop sticks to bust the car’s tires – and the Volkswagen stopped near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue in Winthrop Harbor, police said.
Winthrop Harbor, Pleasant Prairie, and Zion police pulled over the car and arrested three suspects.
No police vehicles were damaged and neither officers nor the suspects were injured, police said.
The suspects were arrested by Zion police and the vehicle was also impounded by police.
Winthrop Harbor police did not provide details on the shooting with which the car was initially linked.