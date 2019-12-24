CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a police chase ended with a crash.

Officers said it all started after a report of a man beating a woman.

Police said the incident began with a report of a domestic disturbance and ended with cars crumpled after a deadly crash at 91st and South Crandon Avenue in Calumet Heights.

Police said call that came in about a 40-year-old man beating up a 28-year-old woman at the Citgo gas station on the corner of 92nd and South Stony Island Avenue a little before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said a woman was trying to jump out of a Dodge Charger while it was moving.

She was screaming and waving for help as the man behind the wheel put his foot on the gas and sped away.

Officers tried to follow, but soon lost sight of the car.

Moments later, that same car had crashed into three parked cars, two other dodge chargers and a Nissan SUV. The cars were left mangled and one car even flipped over.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago hospital where he later died.

The woman in the passenger’s seat was also taken to the hospital where her condition was stabilized.