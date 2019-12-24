CHICAGO (CBS) — If you recently bought egg salad or potato salad at Trader Joe’s, don’t eat it. Authorities are warning of a recall of those products due to potential listeria contamination.

The FDA says Bakkavor Foods USA has recalled 6-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad with “use by” dates up to and including Dec. 17, 2019.

The products are sold in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels, and “use by” dates on the top or bottom.

The products were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Anyone who has bought any of the affected products should throw them away immediately, or return them to the store for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the recall is the result of a notification from Almark Foods, of Georgia, that they supplied egg whites products in 20-pound pails which might be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The FDA said listeria also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the recall so far, according to the FDA.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Bakkavor Foods at 855-312-7504 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.