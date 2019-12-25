CHICAGO (CBS)– A house fire that broke out in Deer Park caused over $400,000 in damage.
The Lake Zurich Fire Department responded to the fire on Wehrheim Road just before 9 a.m.
Officials said the fire started near an outside light and outlet.
“The residence sustained some fire and some damage with preliminary estimates of $10,000 in damage and $400,000 in property and contents saved,” fire officials stated in a press release.”
Fire officials said despite the damage, the resident was able to remain in their home.