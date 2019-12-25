  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A little girl is home for Christmas after she was shot on Halloween.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a photo of Giselle.

Lightfoot says the 7-year-old is home and looking forward to Christmas.

Giselle was trick-or-treating with her family in Little Village when she was shot in the neck.

A 15 year-old boy was taken into juvenile custody.