CHICAGO (CBS)– A little girl is home for Christmas after she was shot on Halloween.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a photo of Giselle.
Sometimes miracles do happen. 7-year-old Giselle was trick-or-treating when gun violence erupted and nearly took her life. Today, lovely Giselle is recovering and looking forward to Christmas at home with her family. Thanks to the 10th District for all the support to the family. pic.twitter.com/lnBAoNjvcK
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 24, 2019
Lightfoot says the 7-year-old is home and looking forward to Christmas.
Giselle was trick-or-treating with her family in Little Village when she was shot in the neck.
A 15 year-old boy was taken into juvenile custody.