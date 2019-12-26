DEER PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was rescued Thursday evening after falling through the ice in a pond in north suburban Deer Park.
The Lake Zurich Fire Department said they were called to the pond in the 21000 block of North Inglenook Court in Deer Park at 5:49 p.m.
Two boys were found at the scene reporting that their mother was in the pond and could not get out, the fire department said. She was seen clinging to the edge of the ice above the water’s surface about 50 feet from the shore.
The mother had initially gone onto the ice to rescue her two sons, who in turn had initially gone in to rescue their dog, the fire department said.
The fire department sent out a rescue swimmer, who was able to rescue the woman.
Lake Zurich paramedics assessed her, along with the two boys and their father, who had also been trying to rescue his wife before the fire department got there.
Two patients were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd in North Barrington, where their conditions were stabilized, the fire department said.
The Lake Zurich Fire Department remind the public to be aware of thin ice, particularly on mild winter days like Thursday was.