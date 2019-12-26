CHICAGO (CBS) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed near southwest suburban New Lenox, after a semi trailer truck rolled over, spilling phosphoric acid onto the roadway.
Illinois State Police said the truck was headed west on I-80, about two miles west of the I-355 interchange, when it crashed and rolled over in a construction zone around 8:30 a.m.
The truck was hauling phosphoric acid, which was leaking after the crash, prompting a hazardous materials response.
Due to the acid spill, police closed all westbound lanes of I-80 between I-355 and U.S. Route 30 while hazmat crews work to clean it up.
Illinois State Police said they were working with local officials to advise neighbors to take the necessary precautions to prevent injuries.