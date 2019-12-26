CHICAGO (CBS) — A former JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times since last year, starting when she was 16.
Brian Travis, 46, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport, after he was identified as the man who sexually assaulted the girl several times between 2018 and 2019, when she was 16 to 17 years old.
Police said he also threatened the victim.
Travis, of Saint John, Indiana, has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault. Court records show he was released on $5,000 bail on Thursday.
According to the Chicago Public Schools, Travis was a JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School from 2015 until the end of last school year. He left Roosevelt before this school year, and had been working as a staffing manager in the district’s JROTC office until he was fired on Dec. 3.
“Protecting students is our highest priority, and the district removed Brian Travis from his position earlier this month based on allegations of sexual misconduct,” the district said in a statement.
CPS said parents at Roosevelt earlier this month were notified that an employee had “engaged inappropriately” with a student. Now that Travis has been charged, CPS officials said parents will be notified of the specific allegations against Travis.
The district also has contacted the victim to offer support services.
Travis is due back in court on Jan. 2.