CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s moving on time for the Blackhawks as they prepare for the rest of the season without a pair of defensemen. Both Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both underwent season-ending shoulder surgeries.
The Seabrook news seemed to hit the team the hardest as they hit the ice for morning skate on Friday.
Seabrook has been a huge part of the Blackhawks success over the past fifteen seasons. He has 59 points in 123 playoff games and that of course includes three Stanley Cup Championship runs.
Duncan Keith has been there with Seabrook for almost every one of his 1,114 games with the Blackhawks.
“He’s been huge,” said Keith. “He’s been as big a part of the Cup wins as anybody with his leadership, his on-ice play. Those are big reasons why as he’s been as big a part of those championship teams as anybody.”
“He’s earned the reputation as a guy who puts the team before himself time and time again,” said Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. “Obviously he’s a great leader in the locker room. Across the board, he brings it all.”
“He’s done some great things here, obviously winning three Stanley Cups, but scoring some huge goals, and being part of some good teams,” said Patrick Kane. “He’s a huge part of our room, a great guy, a great friend, a great teammate, so he’ll definitely be missed.”
In addition to Seabrook’s shoulder surgery, he is scheduled to undergo surgery on each hip in early 2020. However, Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said he expects Seabrook to be ready by the start of next year’s training camp.