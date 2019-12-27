CHICAGO (CBS)– Police released surveillance photos of the man suspected of killing a 33-year-old man in front of his kids during a home invasion at a Harvey apartment.
Police said on Dec. 18. the suspect went to 33-year-old Antwan Hawthorne’s apartment with the intent to kill him.
Hawthorne, who lived in an apartment near 146th and Loomis, was shot multiple times.
Winters said Hawthorne’s two children — a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old — were home at the time. Police said it’s unclear if they witnessed the shooting, but neighbors said they did.
Hawthorne later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
No one else was hurt.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department Detective Division at 708-331-3030.