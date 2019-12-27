CHICAGO (CBS)– After a warm, rainy weekend ahead, temperatures are dropping in the Chicago area.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s, which is still above average. The weekend will be warmer with temperatures in the 50s.
Rain moves into the Chicago area, starting midday Saturday and continue through early Monday.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s on Monday, with a chance for snow.
