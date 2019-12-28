CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot early Saturday in the South Austin community.
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near Lavergne Avenue, police said.
One man, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The other, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
The victims told police they were passengers in a vehicle headed east on Jackson Boulevard, when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside shot both of them.
The vehicle with the shooters fled the scene, while the victims’ vehicle crashed in the 4900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
No one was in custody late Saturday morning and Area North detectives were investigating.