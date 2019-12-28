CHICAGO (CBS) — A child was shot in the abdomen after a gun was accidentally discharged at Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest Illinois.
The incident occurred around 4:40 Saturday evening in the showroom of the gun range, Oak Forest police said.
A customer said an employee was showing the gun to the child’s father when it went off.
Police said the child’s injury was not life-threatening.
Police confirmed the discharge was in fact accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.
Eagle Sports Range had no comment.