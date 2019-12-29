CHICAGO (CBS) — Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles. You have one more week to hop on the Hogwarts Express and head to the Harry Potter popup bar at Replay Lincoln Park.
Known for its rotating pop-up events, Replay Lincoln Park has transformed its back room into a Harry Potter wonderland for the holidays; including Ollivanders wand shop, Honeydukes candy store, and the Forbidden Forest.
Christmas might be over….😭 but our Very Harry Pop up is still going strong!!⚡️come and join us for a Very Harry New Year's Eve 🥂this Tuesday, for a magical start to you new year! ✨tickets include drink specials, party favors, appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight!
The event also features photo opportunities with characters and objects from the Harry Potter series, such as the Whomping Willow and the Weasleys’ flying car.
There will also be Harry Potter-themed drinks, including Buttered Beere, Wolfsbane Potion, Dragon’s Blood shots, and more.
You can even make some of those special drinks yourself with the recipes below:
Butter Beere
1 oz vanilla vodka
1 oz butterscotch schnapps
Topped with cream soda
Collins glass, cubed ice
Wolfsbane Potion
2 oz old overholt rye
.25 oz coffee liqueur
1 bar spoon Demerara syrup
2 dashes aztec chocolate bitters
Stir, rocks glass, big ice cube
Dragon’s Blood Shot
.5 oz Bailey’s Red Velvet Irish Cream
.5 oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur