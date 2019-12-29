CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Sunday about two burglars who have posed as electric company employees or interested renters and found their way into people’s homes on the South and Southwest sides.
The incidents occurred through the month of December, police said. One burglar would distract the victim, while the other took personal items from different areas of the victim’s home, police said.
The incidents happened in the Brighton Park and Bridgeport communities, at the following times and locations:
• At 2:49 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the 5200 block of South Fairfield Avenue;
• At 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the 500 block of West 28th Street.
Two men were involved in both burglaries, police said.
When someone comes to the front door, police advise that you ask for company credentials – and keep them out of your home while calling 911 if something feels suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.