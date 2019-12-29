CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned the public about a rash of auto thefts that have occurred on the Near South and Southwest sides this month.

The thefts have transpired in the Chinatown, Brighton Park, Gage Park, and Back of the Yards communities.

In all of the incidents, the keys had been left inside of the running vehicles, police said.

The auto thefts happened at the following specific times and locations:

• Between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue;

• Between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;

• At 8:11 p.m. Friday, Dec 6, in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue;

• At 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the 5000 block of South Campbell Avenue;

• At 5:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the 4000 block of South Montgomery Avenue;

• At 4:13 p.n. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street;

• At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;

• At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

• At 11:40 a.m. Christmas Day in the 200 block of West Cermak Road.

No information about the offender or offenders was available Sunday.

Police advised the public to report the crimes to neighbors, pay special attention to suspicious people, and avoid leaving keys in a car or leaving a car unattended when it is running.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.