CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears 100th season started with promise of a possible Super Bowl and it ended with major disappointment.

It seemed far more painful than their 8-8 record. Players packed up their stuff today, and as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports, some of them are uncertain what the future holds for them and the team.

The Bears cleaned out their lockers today after a disappointing 8-8 season, thinking about what went wrong in 2019.

“We didn’t get in the end zone. A lot of three and outs. Inconsistent opening drives. Not scoring in the first quarter. There’s a lot of things we didn’t accomplish as an offense this year that we need to get better at,” said offensive tackle Bobby Massie.

There were a few players who had breakout seasons like free agent-to-be Nick Williams. The veteran was out of football in 2017 and finished second on the Bears in sacks this year, with six. When asked about what he hoped he showed the Bears or other teams? Just a love for the game.

“That I can play football. You wanna show teams that cut you. You want to show them that they made a mistake and I think I did that this year,” Williams said. “I think I’m gonna have fun in free agency this year.”

Williams is one of a number of Bears who may not be back in 2020. Unfortunately, most of the key players who will return were not available to the media today, Guys like Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and even Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky’s lack of improvement this year will of course be a hot topic this off-season, as will overall concerns on offense.

Hopefully there will be some insight into the Bears plans when Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy hold their season ending news conference Tuesday.