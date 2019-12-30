CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy was shot late Monday while walking down the street in the South Chicago neighborhood.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. near 83rd Street and Exchange Avenue, police said.
The boy was walking with an adult man down 83rd Street on the sidewalk when they heard a gunshot and the boy felt pain, police said.
The boy was shot in the arm and taken by a family member to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
Police said he was in good condition.
Investigating officers were trying to determine information about the shooter Monday night. No one was in custody.