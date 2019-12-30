CHICAGO (CBS)– If you don’t have a passport, you’re going to need what’s called a Real ID to fly anywhere in the U.S. staring this October.
To help more people get the new required license, Illinois is expanding the hours of its driver services centers.
Starting Monday, centers throughout Chicago and the northern suburbs will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and with expanded hours on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chicago’s three main buildings will also be open on Mondays 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
But these hours will be only for people looking to get real IDs.
The expanded hours will run through the end of next year.