A woman carjacked. The two thieves tried to get away but the victim's friend opens fire.

Chris Tye has more on the day-long investigation and the rush-hour gunfire.

A 25-year-old woman walking from her house to her car on her own street. There are three sets of eyes were on her. Two belonging to the carjackers and one to a friend who jumped in and started firing.

Around 7:15 Monday morning in Jefferson Park, the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel of a black Nissan Rogue, with ride share stickers on it, is carjacked by two people on the 4800 block of North Moody.

In the moments that followed, a 26-year-old man, a police radio called him her husband, approaches the scene. With a valid concealed carry license, he begins to fire on the SUV.

He strikes the car, side panels and windows, and is able to apprehend one of the two. Neither of them are injured.

He holds one in the alley until police arrive. The second carjacker taken into custody hours later. Because he had a valid CCL, the gunman who took matter into his own hands will not be charged.

The driver and her friend went to the 16th District station to help police in the investigation. The suspected carjackers have not yet been formally charged. When asked whether firing at someone whose stolen a car is OK, the police said no charges will be filed.