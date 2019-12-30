CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help locating Rose Marie Garcia, who has been missing since Oct. 1, and may be in Oak Lawn.
Garcia, 48, last stated she was in the Oak Lawn area on Oct. 2, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
She is a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes, and she might appear to be in need of medical attention, police said.
Chicago police initially issued a missing person alert for Garcia on Oct. 31, and sent out another flyer on Monday.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.