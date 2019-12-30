ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Snowy conditions were blamed for an accident involving a Pace Bus on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Rosemont late Monday afternoon.
Illinois State Police District 15 troopers were called to the eastbound tollway (I-90) at mile post 77.5 in Rosemont around 5:50 p.m.
A black Ford F-150 pickup truck had lost control due to snowy conditions, and side-swiped a Pace Bus traveling in the center lane, state police said.
The Pace Bus driver was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No passengers were injured on the bus, state police said.
The investigation continued Monday evening.