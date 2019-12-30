CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Monday evening were asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is wanted in connection with a murder in Englewood.
The homicide happened on Monday, April 29 in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.
Tatianna Smith, 21, has an active arrest warrant related to the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old woman, police said.
The woman was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. that evening when she was shot multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper chest, police said at the time. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The woman who was killed was identified in multiple published reports as Lakia Armstrong.
Smith is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detective Acevedo #20009 at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.