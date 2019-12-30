  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Englewood, Englewood shooting, Lakia Armstrong, Marquette Road, Tatianna Smith


CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Monday evening were asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is wanted in connection with a murder in Englewood.

The homicide happened on Monday, April 29 in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

Tatianna Smith, 21, has an active arrest warrant related to the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. that evening when she was shot multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper chest, police said at the time. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The woman who was killed was identified in multiple published reports as Lakia Armstrong.

Tatianna Smith

Tatianna Smith, 21, is wanted in the homicide of a 31-year-old woman on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Englewood. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Smith is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detective Acevedo #20009 at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.