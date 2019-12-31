URBANA, Ill. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Illinois counselors it accused of not taking appropriate steps after the man convicted of killing her told them he was fascinated with serial killers.
Judge Colin Bruce issued his ruling in the lawsuit over the June 2017 abduction and killing of Yingying Zhang, whose body hasn’t been found.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Zhang’s family argued that social workers Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach should have done more after Brendt Christensen spoke to them before her death about serial killers. Christensen is serving a life sentence.
