EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Yellow Line trains were halted for hours Wednesday evening after a person was hit by a train.
Around 6:50 p.m., the train made contact with someone on the northbound tracks close to McCormick Boulevard and Howard Street, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
The exact site of the accident was not clear. The North Shore Channel just east of McCormick Boulevard divides Skokie from Evanston in that area, and officials said the accident happened in Evanston.
Evanston fire and police were called to the scene, and power was removed.
The route from Howard Street to Dempster-Skokie was completely shut down following the incident, the CTA said.
CHECK: CTA Updates
Regular service resumed by 9 p.m., but with delays.