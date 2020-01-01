EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — A driver was airlifted to the hospital in a helicopter Wednesday after a freight train hit a car in East Chicago, Indiana.
The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. at Euclid and Chicago avenues.
Firefighters and paramedics rescued the driver, who was pinned in the badly-mangled car. A Lifestar helicopter then airlifted the victim to an area hospital.
CSX Transportation investigators were on the scene.
Investigators late Wednesday were trying to determine what led to the crash.