Kane Scores Twice, Leads Blackhawks To 5-3 Win Over FlamesKane finished the decade as the NHL's top scorer with 802 points, just ahead of Sidney Crosby (788). Third was Alex Ovechkin (781).

Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith Not Hurt After Crashing Car Near Halas HallSmith was driving to Halas Hall when his car slid off the roadway due to icy conditions, and crashed into a pole.

Bears Say Mitchell Trubisky Will Be Starting QB In 2020; But Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich, 3 Other Coaches FiredThe Bears were banking on Trubisky to take another big step in his third year in the NFL and second in coach Matt Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a top-tier quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft took a step back.

Milwaukee Bucks Pull Away In Second Half, Bulls LoseGiannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half for a victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Bears Reflect On Disappointing Year As They Leave Halas Hall For Offseason"We didn't get in the end zone. A lot of three and outs. Inconsistent opening drives. Not scoring in the first quarter. There's a lot of things we didn't accomplish as an offense this year that we need to get better at."

It's Official: White Sox Sign Pitcher Dallas Keuchel To 3-Year, $55.5 Million ContractKeuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.