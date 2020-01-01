



Long lines throughout the city of Chicago and the suburbs, stretching down blocks and around corners.

People waited for hours to buy legal weed.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more from a South Shore dispensary on this historic day. It’s also been an emotional one for a lot of people.

People said they waited in line since 10:00 a.m. and outside for hours and there’s a high-tech process to expedite the purchase of recreational marijuana.

IPADS FOR POT. This tech upgrade just went live today at the #SouthShore #MissionDispensaries location to speed up lines. Customers can order various #recreationalmarijuana products on iPad then pickup at counter. Cannot buy medicinal weed (gets taxed at different rate) on iPad pic.twitter.com/yUrscBoi5b — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) January 1, 2020

Recreational buyers stood for hours in below-freezing temperatures. But most didn’t seem to mind for a chance to buy a joint for whatever reason, with no license and no punishment.

That’s an especially important distinction for minorities, who have been disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests.

“I know quite a few people. I think this new law that the governor is gonna institute that expunges minor offenses for marijuana is best thing that could’ve happened,” caregiver Mark France said.

RELATED: Governor Prizker Grants More Than 11,000 Pardons For Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

The historic day started at 6:00 a.m. for many of the state’s 46 dispensaries, including Sunnyside in Lakeview.

Sales of gummies and flowers before the sun was up, before a major hiccup.

Some products were wrongly coded in the state’s software, delaying sales at places like Earthmed in Addison. Employees said the glitch only lasted a few minutes.

The bigger issue: having to put restrictions on how much weed customers could walk away with.

Sales will stop promptly at 7:00 Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Lieutenant Governor Stratton Buys Marijuana Edibles At Dispensary

If you plan to travel with marijuana, know that you may be stopped and the pot taken away. While it may be legal here, it is still illegal in a lot of other states.

Police at O’Hare and Midway won’t actively search for marijuana, but if they do find it during a routine search they will either take it away or keep you from boarding your flight.

There are 46 places in Illinois where you can buy pot including 10 locations in Chicago.

We’ve mapped out all the dispensaries so you can find the one closest to you. Check out cbschicago.com for more information.